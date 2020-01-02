Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Sets New 1-Year High at $598.00

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations PLC (LON:AEP) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 598 ($7.87) and last traded at GBX 589 ($7.75), with a volume of 24406 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 574 ($7.55).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 544.44 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 483. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.46 million and a PE ratio of -101.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Company Profile (LON:AEP)

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. It primarily produces crude palm oil and associated products, such as palm kernel, shell nut, and biomass products; and rubber. The company also operates two biogas plants that generates and supplies surplus electricity to the national grid.

