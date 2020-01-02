Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.90

Shares of Lion One Metals Ltd (CVE:LIO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$1.90 and last traded at C$1.84, with a volume of 205507 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.68.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$1.15 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.86. The stock has a market cap of $178.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.18. The company has a current ratio of 14.15, a quick ratio of 14.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Lion One Metals alerts:

Lion One Metals (CVE:LIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Lion One Metals Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lion One Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resources in Fiji and Australia. The company explores for gold and iron ores. Its principal asset is the Tuvatu gold project located on the island of Viti Levu in Fiji. The company is headquartered in North Vancouver, Canada.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Lion One Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion One Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.