Henry Boot (LON:BOOT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $330.00

Henry Boot plc (LON:BOOT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 330 ($4.34) and last traded at GBX 330 ($4.34), with a volume of 23199 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 319 ($4.20).

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Henry Boot in a report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $439.47 million and a PE ratio of 12.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 285.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 255.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76.

Henry Boot PLC invests in, develops, and trades in properties in the United Kingdom. It operates through Property Investment and Development, Land Promotion, and Construction segments. The company develops commercial properties and family homes. It is also involved in acquiring, promoting, developing, and trading in land.

