Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $1.22

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Ltd (LON:MPL) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.22 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.33 ($0.02), with a volume of 488000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.68.

About Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL)

Mercantile Ports and Logistics Limited, formerly SKIL Ports & Logistics Limited, is a holding company. The Company develops, owns and operates port and logistics facilities. It is engaged in developing a port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. It intends to develop and operate shallow draft ports or deep draft ports at other locations along the Indian coastline.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercantile Ports & Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.