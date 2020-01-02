AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Sets New 12-Month High at $6.44

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$6.44 and last traded at C$6.44, with a volume of 28595 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.44.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AGF Management from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on AGF Management from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.59. The stock has a market cap of $507.42 million and a P/E ratio of 12.55.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

