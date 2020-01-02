JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst (LON:JCH) Hits New 52-Week High at $786.00

Shares of JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst PLC (LON:JCH) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 786 ($10.34) and last traded at GBX 784 ($10.31), with a volume of 46108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 781.30 ($10.28).

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 727.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 708.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.61. The stock has a market cap of $445.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.40.

Get JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.80%.

JPMorgan Claverhouse Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPmorgan Claverhouse Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.