Gunsynd (LON:GUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Gunsynd PLC (LON:GUN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.01 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.01 ($0.00), with a volume of 10995218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.01 ($0.00).

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.02.

Gunsynd Company Profile (LON:GUN)

Gunsynd Plc is a private equity firm that specializes in buyout and project investments. The firm seeks to invest in natural resource and energy sector. The firm may make investments in all types of assets and there will be no investment restrictions on the type of investment that the company might make or the type of opportunity that may be considered.

