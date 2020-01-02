Analysts Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target at $15.04

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.04.

A number of research firms recently commented on HBAN. Bank of America downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, November 18th.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 14,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $200,002.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 474,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,752,106.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajeev Syal sold 25,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $364,921.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 182,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,108 shares of company stock worth $1,352,544. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 17.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,588,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,775,354. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day moving average is $14.12. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Analysts Set Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Price Target at $15.04
