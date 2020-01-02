Brokerages Set Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) Target Price at GBX 5,248.33

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,248.33 ($69.04).

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, December 9th. HSBC cut shares of Intertek Group to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 4,650 ($61.17) to GBX 4,500 ($59.19) in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,800 ($63.14) to GBX 5,050 ($66.43) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th.

Shares of ITRK stock traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 5,822 ($76.59). The stock had a trading volume of 146,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 450,024. Intertek Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 56.22 ($0.74) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,982 ($78.69). The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion and a PE ratio of 32.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.86, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,573.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5,478.22.

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

