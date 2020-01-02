Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse Inc (NASDAQ:CHEF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.44.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,788. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Chefs’ Warehouse has a 12 month low of $29.56 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.72.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.02). Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $396.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chefs’ Warehouse will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chefs’ Warehouse news, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 44,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $1,638,553.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,359,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,766,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 20.8% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the third quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 7.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 2.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

