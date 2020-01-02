Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Receives GBX 8,552.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 8,552.86 ($112.51).

Several research analysts have issued reports on SPX shares. BNP Paribas increased their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America cut their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from £105 ($138.12) to GBX 9,500 ($124.97) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, October 11th.

LON:SPX traded up GBX 150 ($1.97) on Friday, hitting GBX 9,040 ($118.92). The stock had a trading volume of 89,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,754. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8,805.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8,390.97. The company has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52 week low of GBX 5,935 ($78.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

