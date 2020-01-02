Analysts Set CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Target Price at $28.85

Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.85.

CNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered CenterPoint Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO Scott M. Prochazka sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $171,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.80. 1,510,033 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,661,309. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.08. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $24.25 and a 52 week high of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.10. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.88%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Electric Transmission & Distribution segment offers electric transmission and distribution services to retail electric providers, municipalities, electric cooperatives, and other distribution companies.

