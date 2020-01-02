Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $134.46. 100,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,329. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $138.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $306.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.27 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

About Churchill Downs

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

