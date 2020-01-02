Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.50.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHDN. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.
Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded down $2.74 on Friday, hitting $134.46. 100,542 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,329. Churchill Downs has a 1-year low of $77.37 and a 1-year high of $138.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.22.
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.581 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This is an increase from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.54. This represents a yield of 0.45%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.
In other Churchill Downs news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.16 per share, for a total transaction of $123,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.19% of the company’s stock.
About Churchill Downs
Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.
