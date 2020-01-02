Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $60.59 Million

Equities analysts expect Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ENTA) to announce sales of $60.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $58.63 million and the highest is $62.44 million. Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $69.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $179.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $166.29 million to $187.24 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $161.85 million, with estimates ranging from $145.32 million to $171.22 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.50.

Shares of ENTA stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $61.38. 144,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,821. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.15 and a 1 year high of $106.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 181.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 295,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,781,000 after buying an additional 190,743 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 379.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 498,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,972,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 148,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,928,000 after buying an additional 4,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, primary biliary cholangitis, and hepatitis B virus.

