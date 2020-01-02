Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.19.

Several research firms recently commented on BBD.B. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.15 to C$3.70 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Raymond James set a C$2.50 price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.60 to C$2.20 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th.

BBD.B traded up C$0.02 on Friday, hitting C$1.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,759,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion and a PE ratio of -390.00. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 12-month low of C$1.53 and a 12-month high of C$3.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.90.

About Bombardier, Inc. Class B

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

