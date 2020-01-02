GreenMed (GRMD) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

GreenMed (CURRENCY:GRMD) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One GreenMed token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and HitBTC. During the last week, GreenMed has traded 55.9% lower against the dollar. GreenMed has a market capitalization of $2,288.00 and $1.00 worth of GreenMed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About GreenMed

GreenMed was first traded on October 25th, 2017. GreenMed’s total supply is 14,899,993 tokens. The official website for GreenMed is www.greenmed.io . GreenMed’s official Twitter account is @greenmed_team . The Reddit community for GreenMed is /r/greenmed and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GreenMed

GreenMed can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GreenMed directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GreenMed should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GreenMed using one of the exchanges listed above.

