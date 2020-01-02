Invacio (INV) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3,168.00

Invacio (CURRENCY:INV) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. Invacio has a total market cap of $64,825.00 and $3,168.00 worth of Invacio was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Invacio has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Invacio token can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Mercatox.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00042358 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.41 or 0.00577673 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000060 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00001053 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Invacio

Invacio is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2016. Invacio’s total supply is 29,467,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,365,866 tokens. Invacio’s official Twitter account is @Invacio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Invacio’s official website is www.invacio.com

Buying and Selling Invacio

Invacio can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Mercatox and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invacio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invacio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invacio using one of the exchanges listed above.

