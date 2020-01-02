Bela (BELA) Price Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Bela has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bela has a market capitalization of $83,959.00 and $17.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bela token can now be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.07 or 0.00572805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011758 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000893 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011487 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000244 BTC.

FlorinCoin (FLO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000839 BTC.

About Bela

Bela (BELA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 51,966,329 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,447,595 tokens. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin . The official website for Bela is livebela.com

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

