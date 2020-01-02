APR Coin (APR) Price Tops $0.0066 on Major Exchanges

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded up 69.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, APR Coin has traded up 105.6% against the US dollar. One APR Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges including TOPBTC, BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $70,762.00 and approximately $108.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00021995 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000805 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 191.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007501 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000826 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00001296 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001868 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR Coin (APR) is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 10,646,758 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for APR Coin is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

APR Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, BiteBTC, TOPBTC and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APR Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APR Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

