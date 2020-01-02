CannabisCoin (CANN) Trading Up 13.4% This Week

CannabisCoin (CURRENCY:CANN) traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. CannabisCoin has a market capitalization of $595,255.00 and approximately $14.00 worth of CannabisCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CannabisCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. During the last seven days, CannabisCoin has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AC3 (AC3) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Bolivarcoin (BOLI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000069 BTC.

MindCoin (MND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Kurrent (KURT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

RevolverCoin (XRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BnrtxCoin (BNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SpreadCoin (SPR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BowsCoin (BSC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Virtacoin (VTA) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CannabisCoin Coin Profile

CannabisCoin (CRYPTO:CANN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 6th, 2014. CannabisCoin’s total supply is 91,859,176 coins and its circulating supply is 77,231,176 coins. The Reddit community for CannabisCoin is /r/cannabiscoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CannabisCoin’s official website is cannabiscoin.net . CannabisCoin’s official Twitter account is @CannabisCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CannabisCoin

CannabisCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CannabisCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CannabisCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CannabisCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

