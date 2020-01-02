Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EOLS. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Evolus in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 994,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 107,946 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 46.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after purchasing an additional 224,758 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Evolus during the second quarter worth $4,167,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 21.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 230,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. lifted its position in shares of Evolus by 106.2% during the second quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 203,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 16.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EOLS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 519,110. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. Evolus has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $396.71 million, a PE ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 4.41.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by $0.55. The business had revenue of $13.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Evolus will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

