Analysts Set Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) PT at $48.49

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Instructure Inc (NYSE:INST) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.27.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on INST shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Instructure in a research note on Monday, November 18th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Instructure from $55.00 to $47.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $47.60 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Instructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research lowered Instructure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

In other Instructure news, Director Joshua L. Coates sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $55,852.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,335. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Marta Debellis sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $31,429.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,152.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 188,398 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,108 in the last quarter. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INST. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,596,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Instructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Instructure by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

INST stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,930. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.52. Instructure has a 12 month low of $36.49 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.39 and its 200-day moving average is $43.68.

Instructure (NYSE:INST) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Instructure had a negative net margin of 26.64% and a negative return on equity of 44.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. Analysts expect that Instructure will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Instructure Company Profile

Instructure, Inc provides applications for learning, assessment, and performance management through a software-as-a-service business model worldwide. It develops Canvas, a learning management platform for KÂ-12 and higher education; and Bridge, an employee development and engagement platform. The company's applications enhance academic and corporate learning by providing a system of engagement for teachers and learners, enabling frequent and open interactions, a streamlined workflow, and the creation and sharing of content with anytime, anywhere access to information.

