Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MEI Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:MEIP) to report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.16). MEI Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to $0.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 514.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.27%. The business had revenue of $1.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MEI Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

NASDAQ:MEIP traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.39. 21,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,601. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.90. MEI Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $3.41. The company has a market cap of $251.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Phd Gold bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.82 per share, with a total value of $34,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,170.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders purchased 41,250 shares of company stock worth $75,075 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.77% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 122.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 27,622 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 717.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,457,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 1,279,524 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in MEI Pharma by 92.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 57,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MEI Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma Company Profile

MEI Pharma, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the clinical development of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical drug candidate includes Pracinostat, an oral available histone deacetylase inhibitor for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

