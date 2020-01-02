La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Equities analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to report $6.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.21 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted sales of $4.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $23.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.55 million, with estimates ranging from $38.63 million to $44.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,121,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 299,995 shares during the period. VHCP Management III LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,251,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 248,298 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 147,764 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LJPC traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

