La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Equities analysts expect La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) to report $6.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $6.72 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.21 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical posted sales of $4.18 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $23.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.01 million to $26.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $41.55 million, with estimates ranging from $38.63 million to $44.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow La Jolla Pharmaceutical.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 683.88% and a negative return on equity of 715.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LJPC. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,121,000. Boxer Capital LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,319,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 394.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 375,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 299,995 shares during the period. VHCP Management III LLC boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. VHCP Management III LLC now owns 1,251,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 248,298 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 425,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after purchasing an additional 147,764 shares during the period. 91.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LJPC traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $3.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,195. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.76. The company has a market capitalization of $105.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.82. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $2.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

Earnings History and Estimates for La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)

