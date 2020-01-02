IG Gold (IGG) Hits One Day Volume of $4,603.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. IG Gold has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $4,603.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 15.6% higher against the dollar. One IG Gold token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TRX Market, LATOKEN, ABCC and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039617 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121916 BTC.

About IG Gold

IGG is a token. It launched on January 14th, 2019. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,749,913,466 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 tokens. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

IG Gold Token Trading

IG Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TRX Market, ABCC, CoinExchange and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

