Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Sets New 1-Year High at $7.96

Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.96 and last traded at $7.88, with a volume of 3873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MESO shares. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Mesoblast from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.96.

The firm has a market capitalization of $735.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.84.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 million. Mesoblast had a negative net margin of 342.39% and a negative return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mesoblast limited will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mesoblast stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) by 72.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Mesoblast were worth $96,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

