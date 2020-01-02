NeutriSci International (CVE:NU) Trading 20% Higher

NeutriSci International Inc (CVE:NU) shares traded up 20% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, 202,206 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 28% from the average session volume of 158,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 million and a P/E ratio of -1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

NeutriSci International Company Profile (CVE:NU)

NeutriSci International Inc develops and markets nutraceutical products in Canada and internationally. It offers Neuenergy, a chewable tablet designed to deliver enhanced focus and mental clarity; nu.thc and nu.cbd sugar-free chewable cannabinoid tablets that offer a metered dose of THC/CBD; and BluScience line of products to support optimal health.

