AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.12

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 26806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $110.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.20 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.