AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.12

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $30.12 and last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 26806 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.02.
A number of research firms have issued reports on AMK. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AssetMark Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.25.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter valued at $372,000. Institutional investors own 20.66% of the company’s stock.
About AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK)
AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.
