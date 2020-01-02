Stipend (SPD) Market Cap Achieves $113,081.00

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 20.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. Over the last seven days, Stipend has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar. Stipend has a total market capitalization of $113,081.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stipend coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000141 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00059673 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00040546 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00577779 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00233951 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00087519 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004503 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001799 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About Stipend

Stipend (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,480,051 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stipend’s official website is stipend.me

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

