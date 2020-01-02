AVI Global Trust (LON:AGT) Hits New 12-Month High at $787.00

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 787 ($10.35) and last traded at GBX 778 ($10.23), with a volume of 64807 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 852.37 ($11.21).

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 755.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 753.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.31 and a quick ratio of 11.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a GBX 14.50 ($0.19) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This is a boost from AVI Global Trust’s previous dividend of $2.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.92%. AVI Global Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.37%.

British Empire Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

