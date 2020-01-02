Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,636.00

Posted by on Jan 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,636 ($21.52) and last traded at GBX 1,620 ($21.31), with a volume of 28295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,620 ($21.31).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,530 ($20.13) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,611 ($21.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $736.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,477.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,270.97.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

See Also: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Sindall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Sindall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Evolus Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Evolus Inc Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Analysts Set Instructure Inc PT at $48.49
Analysts Set Instructure Inc PT at $48.49
Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share
Brokerages Anticipate MEI Pharma Inc to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million
La Jolla Pharmaceutical Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.47 Million
Stealth Price Hits $0.0556 on Top Exchanges
Stealth Price Hits $0.0556 on Top Exchanges
Newscrypto Reaches One Day Volume of $67,889.00
Newscrypto Reaches One Day Volume of $67,889.00


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report