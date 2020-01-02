Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Sets New 52-Week High at $1,636.00

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,636 ($21.52) and last traded at GBX 1,620 ($21.31), with a volume of 28295 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,620 ($21.31).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Liberum Capital assumed coverage on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,530 ($20.13) price objective on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,700 ($22.36) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,611 ($21.19).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $736.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,477.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,270.97.

In other news, insider John Christopher Morgan sold 106,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,364 ($17.94), for a total transaction of £1,450,804.96 ($1,908,451.67).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

