Centurion (CNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,426.00

Centurion (CURRENCY:CNT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24, ExcambrioRex and YoBit. In the last week, Centurion has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Centurion has a market capitalization of $5,426.00 and $1.00 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000031 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 35.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Centurion

Centurion (CNT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2017. Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,826 coins. The official website for Centurion is www.centurionlab.org . Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Centurion Coin Trading

Centurion can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ExcambrioRex, Crex24 and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centurion using one of the exchanges listed above.

