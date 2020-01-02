WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $71.76

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $71.76 and last traded at $71.58, with a volume of 980 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.11.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $65.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a $0.6344 dividend. This is a boost from WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund in the first quarter valued at about $120,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 6,850.3% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 1,705,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,680,789 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.1% in the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund by 13.0% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the period.

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile (NYSEARCA:DLS)

WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree International SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization segment of the dividend-paying market in the industrialized world outside the United States and Canada.

