Dether Market Capitalization Tops $188,355.00 (DTH)

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. Over the last week, Dether has traded 13.8% lower against the dollar. Dether has a total market capitalization of $188,355.00 and approximately $147.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Ethfinex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00039617 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.06012522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036546 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00024450 BTC.

Dether Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dether is dether.io

Dether Token Trading

Dether can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

