USD Coin (USDC) Hits Market Capitalization of $517.13 Million

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $517.13 million and $312.55 million worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00014379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Coinsuper, CoinEx and Hotbit. In the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.76 or 0.01827997 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00061108 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005096 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004751 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

USD Coin Token Profile

USD Coin is a token. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 518,366,389 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,589,621 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog . USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io

Buying and Selling USD Coin

USD Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Kucoin, SouthXchange, Korbit, OKEx, CoinEx, LATOKEN, FCoin, Hotbit, CPDAX, Crex24, Coinbase Pro and Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

