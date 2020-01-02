DADI (DADI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $71,889.00

DADI (CURRENCY:DADI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. One DADI token can now be bought for about $0.0709 or 0.00000705 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, Kucoin, IDEX and Gate.io. DADI has a total market cap of $5.29 million and $71,889.00 worth of DADI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DADI has traded up 17.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121916 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

DADI Profile

DADI launched on September 1st, 2017. DADI’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 74,652,461 tokens. The official website for DADI is dadi.cloud/en . The official message board for DADI is medium.com/@dadi . The Reddit community for DADI is /r/dadi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DADI’s official Twitter account is @dadi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DADI

DADI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Gate.io, OKEx, Ethfinex and Kucoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DADI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DADI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DADI using one of the exchanges listed above.

