USDK Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. In the last week, USDK has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.63 million and approximately $32.94 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00014327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014317 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00187440 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $93.75 or 0.01341335 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00025034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00121916 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About USDK

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, OKEx and OKCoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

