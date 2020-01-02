Zacks: Analysts Anticipate DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.91 Billion

Brokerages predict that DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) will announce $4.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.92 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.89 billion. DXC Technology reported sales of $5.18 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year sales of $19.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.57 billion to $19.68 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $18.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $19.90 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 18.89% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology to $43.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Shares of NYSE DXC traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.42. 1,285,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,421,209. The company has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.03. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $69.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.01.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.07%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in DXC Technology by 202.0% during the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 16,102 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 40.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 284,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,699,000 after buying an additional 82,203 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 2.7% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $19,303,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 39.6% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

