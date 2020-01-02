Brokerages Set Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Target Price at $28.73

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.73.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Pivotal Research downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on Pinterest and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Pinterest from $36.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on Pinterest from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 9,375 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $193,593.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 9,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,593.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 65,833 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $1,183,677.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,531.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 482,249 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,720.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Pinterest by 376.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pinterest by 73.5% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Pinterest in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 21.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PINS traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,261,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,517. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.75, a quick ratio of 13.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pinterest has a 12 month low of $17.39 and a 12 month high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $279.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.09 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.