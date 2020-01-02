Brokerages Anticipate Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $150,000.00

Brokerages expect Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) to report $150,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $200,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $730,000.00 for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $660,000.00 to $800,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $23.35 million, with estimates ranging from $800,000.00 to $45.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 26.02%.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a research note on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prothena has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded down $0.45 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,287. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90. The company has a market capitalization of $629.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 12.88 and a current ratio of 12.88. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRTA. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Prothena during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prothena by 119.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Prothena by 30.2% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Prothena in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

