-$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Savara’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.32) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.65). Savara reported earnings of ($0.29) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 69%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Savara will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.93) to ($1.82). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.74) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Savara.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SVRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Savara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of Savara in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.09.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Savara by 5.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Savara by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Savara by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,250,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 10,794 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Savara in the first quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Savara by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 551,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVRA traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.94. 45,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,176,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 13.07 and a quick ratio of 13.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.90. Savara has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $11.96.

About Savara

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

