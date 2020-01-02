Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) Insider Acquires £4,000 in Stock

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) insider Mike Read bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,261.77).
LON:FLX traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.22 ($0.02). 1,792,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.67. Falanx Group Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.35 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.
