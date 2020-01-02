Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) Insider Acquires £4,000 in Stock

Falanx Group Ltd (LON:FLX) insider Mike Read bought 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £4,000 ($5,261.77).

LON:FLX traded down GBX 0.05 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1.22 ($0.02). 1,792,211 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,280,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and a P/E ratio of -2.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1.67. Falanx Group Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 3.35 ($0.04). The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.21.

About Falanx Group

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. It operates through Falanx Cyber Defence and Falanx Intelligence divisions. The Falanx Cyber Defence division provides cloud-based cyber defense services to government and commercial organizations.

