iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) Hits New 12-Month High at $265.00

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $265.00 and last traded at $264.11, with a volume of 967 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $262.97.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a $0.3969 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 27.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 122.3% in the third quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $409,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:JKH)

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

