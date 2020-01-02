SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.38

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.38 and last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 7647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 219.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

