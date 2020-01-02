SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Sets New 52-Week High at $57.38

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $57.38 and last traded at $57.35, with a volume of 7647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.09.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.46.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2068 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.
