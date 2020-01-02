Novo Resources (CVE:NVO) Sets New 52-Week High at $3.96

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$3.96 and last traded at C$3.81, with a volume of 56482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.81.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.68. The firm has a market cap of $633.05 million and a P/E ratio of -81.70. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Novo Resources Company Profile (CVE:NVO)

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

