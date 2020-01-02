Innate Pharma (NASDAQ:IPHA) Sets New 1-Year High at $8.26

Innate Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:IPHA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.26 and last traded at $7.94, with a volume of 3816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

A number of analysts recently commented on IPHA shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Svb Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Innate Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.19.

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. The company offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase II clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, an immune checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications and tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.