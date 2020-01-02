ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.54

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 137674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 26,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $590,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $953,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 in the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ProShares UltraShort S&P500 by 51.7% in the third quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 10,185 shares during the period.

About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.

