ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.54

ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.54 and last traded at $24.75, with a volume of 137674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.86.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.98.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0943 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. This is an increase from ProShares UltraShort S&P500’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th.
About ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SDS)
ProShares UltraShort S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 (the Index). The Index is a measure of large-cap the United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted, market capitalization-weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts selected through a process that factors criteria, such as liquidity, price, market capitalization and financial viability.
Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.