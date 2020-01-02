ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Hits New 1-Year Low at $21.60

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.60 and last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 125876 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the third quarter worth about $325,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $492,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,194,000. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,195,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

