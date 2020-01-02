CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX) Trading Up 12%

CANEX Metals Inc (CVE:CANX) shares traded up 12% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 381,400 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 355% from the average session volume of 83,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.08. The company has a market cap of $4.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.00.

About CANEX Metals (CVE:CANX)

CANEX Metals Inc, a junior exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Cariboo gold property located in the southeast of Quesnel, British Columbia; and Gibson Property covering an area of 887 hectares located in northwest of St.

