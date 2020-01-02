Scout24 (ETR:G24) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.95

Scout24 AG (ETR:G24) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as €59.95 ($69.71) and last traded at €59.80 ($69.53), with a volume of 93522 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €58.95 ($68.55).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €61.50 ($71.51) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €55.40 ($64.42) target price on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. HSBC set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Warburg Research set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Scout24 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.90 ($73.14) price objective on Scout24 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Scout24 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €56.98 ($66.26).

Get Scout24 alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion and a PE ratio of 43.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €55.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.18.

Scout24 AG operates digital marketplaces specializing in the real estate and automotive sectors in Germany and other European countries. The company operates through ImmobilienScout24, AutoScout24, and Scout24 Consumer Services segments. The ImmobilienScout24 segment operates real estate classifieds portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties, as well as offers support services, such as customer acquisition and care for business real estate professionals.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.